By Scott T. Sterling

GRAMMY-winning rock band The War on Drugs have added a new batch of summer shows to their itinerary.

Still glowing from their Best Rock Album win for A Better Understanding, The War on Drugs will launch their headline tour on July 5 at Royal Oak Music Hall in Detroit. Dates run through July 28 in Camden, New Jersey.

The band was already scheduled to hit the road on April 11 in Las Vegas and play through June 17 in Hunter, New York at the Mountain Jam festival. The War on Drugs’ new concert schedule includes festival appearances at Shaky Knees, Panorama and Coachella.

See The War on Drugs’ 2018 North American tour itinerary below:

4/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

4/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/17 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

4/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

4/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

5/4-6 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

6/15-17 – Hunter, NY @ Mountain Jam Festival

7/5 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall

7/11 – Halifax, Nova Scotia @ Hallifax Jazz Festival

7/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

7/13-15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

7/14-15 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Music & Arts Festival

7/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

7/27 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music & Arts Festival

7/28 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival