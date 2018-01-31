Take a look at what we’re giving away on 93XRT.com this week! Click on the links below to enter the contest.

Win Tickets to See Whitney!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Whitney at Thalia Hall!

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Live from Studio X

Enter for your chance to see Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Live from Studio X on 2/10! Presented by Goose Island Beer Company. Must be 21+ to enter.

Win Tickets to See Portugal. The Man!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Portugal. The Man!

Win Tickets to See Steve Winwood!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Steve Winwood!

Win Tickets to See Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats + The Head and The Heart!

Listen all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats + The Head And The Heart!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Listen Live