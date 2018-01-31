Lord Huron played the Blue Cross Blue Shield Stage on January 30, 2014 (Photo Credit: Nathan Roberts)

Here’s what concerts go on sale this week.

Lord Huron at The Riviera Theatre on April 21st

On sale: Friday, February 2nd at 10a

X Ambassadors at Aragon Ballroom on April 27th

On sale: Friday, February 2nd at 10a

Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers and Ann Wilson at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on July 29th

On sale: Friday, February 2nd at 11a

93XRT Big Beat Show: Cut Copy at The Riviera Theatre on April 5th

On sale: Friday, February 2nd at 10a

93XRT Show: Wye Oak at Thalia Hall on May 17th

On sale: Friday, February 2nd at 10a

93XRT Show: Wild Child at Thalia Hall on April 15th

On sale now

93XRT Show: The Blasters at Brauerhouse Live on May 15th

On sale now