Lord Huron played the Blue Cross Blue Shield Stage on January 30, 2014 (Photo Credit: Nathan Roberts)
Here’s what concerts go on sale this week.
Lord Huron at The Riviera Theatre on April 21st
On sale: Friday, February 2nd at 10a
X Ambassadors at Aragon Ballroom on April 27th
On sale: Friday, February 2nd at 10a
Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers and Ann Wilson at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on July 29th
On sale: Friday, February 2nd at 11a
93XRT Big Beat Show: Cut Copy at The Riviera Theatre on April 5th
On sale: Friday, February 2nd at 10a
93XRT Show: Wye Oak at Thalia Hall on May 17th
On sale: Friday, February 2nd at 10a
93XRT Show: Wild Child at Thalia Hall on April 15th
On sale now
93XRT Show: The Blasters at Brauerhouse Live on May 15th
On sale now