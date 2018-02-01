Photo: Salvador Ochoa

Sting’s album with R&B singer Shaggy is good. It’s really good. So is Black Rebel Motorcycle Club’s Wrong Creatures – the first new album in 5 years! BRMC plays Saturday February 10 at The Vic Theatre after performing Live From Studio X earlier that day. Register for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Live From Studio X today! Glen Hansard picks up where he left off in 2015 with Didn’t He Ramble. Between Two Shores is due right around Glen Hansard’s XRT Show at the Riv on Sunday March 18.

Check out the playlist from this week’s show below and give a listen on 93XRT ‘s Spotify page. Take in the music you hear on XRT by catching a live show and buying music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

Connect with me on Twitter, Facebook, Insta , and Spotify – my handle on all of ’em is RyanArnoldRocks – and let me know what you find!

Your pal,

–Ryan A.