BØRNS (Courtesy of Interscope)

It’s still early on in the year, but we’ve been hit with a wonderful wave of album releases, concert announcements, and new music. Check out these 5 songs that are getting 2018 off to a great musical start.

“Sweet Dreams” – Borns

Blue Madonna came out January 12.



“Ancient Names (Part II)” – Lord Huron

Vide Noir comes out on April 20.



“Severed” – The Decemberists

I’ll Be Your Girl is due out March 16th



“Hand It Over” – MGMT

Little Dark Age will be released next Friday, February 9.



“Everybody’s Coming To My House” – David Byrne

American Utopia arrives March 9.



Bonus Song:

“Connected By Love” – Jack White

Boarding House Reach arrives March 23.



