By Emma Mac
Filed Under:2018, BØRNS, David Byrne, Lord Huron, MGMT, new music, The Decemberists
BØRNS (Courtesy of Interscope)

It’s still early on in the year, but we’ve been hit with a wonderful wave of album releases, concert announcements, and new music. Check out these 5 songs that are getting 2018 off to a great musical start.

“Sweet Dreams” – Borns
Blue Madonna came out January 12.

“Ancient Names (Part II)” – Lord Huron
Vide Noir comes out on April 20.

“Severed” – The Decemberists
I’ll Be Your Girl is due out March 16th

“Hand It Over” – MGMT
Little Dark Age will be released next Friday, February 9.

“Everybody’s Coming To My House” – David Byrne
American Utopia arrives March 9.

Bonus Song:
“Connected By Love” – Jack White
Boarding House Reach arrives March 23.

