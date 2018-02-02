BØRNS (Courtesy of Interscope)
It’s still early on in the year, but we’ve been hit with a wonderful wave of album releases, concert announcements, and new music. Check out these 5 songs that are getting 2018 off to a great musical start.
“Sweet Dreams” – Borns
Blue Madonna came out January 12.
“Ancient Names (Part II)” – Lord Huron
Vide Noir comes out on April 20.
“Severed” – The Decemberists
I’ll Be Your Girl is due out March 16th
“Hand It Over” – MGMT
Little Dark Age will be released next Friday, February 9.
“Everybody’s Coming To My House” – David Byrne
American Utopia arrives March 9.
Bonus Song:
“Connected By Love” – Jack White
Boarding House Reach arrives March 23.
