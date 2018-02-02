Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Legendary rock band Led Zeppelin is publishing their first official illustrated book in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the band.

Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones, the remaining members of the band, are listed as authors of the book, Led Zeppelin.

The publisher says, “Celebrating 50 years since their formation, it covers the group’s unparalleled musical career and features photographs of Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham on and offstage, in candid moments and in the recording studio. This definitive 368-page volume includes unseen photographs and artwork from the Led Zeppelin archives and contributions from photographers around the world.”

In 2017, Page revealed, “There’ll be Led Zeppelin product coming out for sure that people haven’t heard, because I’m working on that. Next year will be the 50th year, so there’s all manner of surprises coming out,” reports Ultimate Classic Rock.

The band is slated to release a remastered version of How the West Was Won on March 23.

As to whether they will work together again, Plant said, “I don’t know. I have no idea,” he said. “It’s not even within my countenance to imagine it really.”

Preorder the book here.