By Emma Mac
The Superb Owl takes place this Sunday afternoon. Two teams will play football before and after a Justin Timberlake concert, food will be eaten, commercials will be watched, and fun will be had. Here are songs about birds in honor of the Superb Owl.

“Bird Song” – Grateful Dead

“Blackbird” – Beatles

“Birdhouse In Your Soul” – They Might Be Giants

“Three Little Birds” – Bob Marley

“Flightless Bird, American Mouth” – Iron and Wine

“Little Bird” – Annie Lennox

“Meadowlarks” – Fleet Foxes

“Stork & Owl” – TV on the Radio

“Songbird” – Fleetwood Mac

