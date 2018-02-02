The Superb Owl takes place this Sunday afternoon. Two teams will play football before and after a Justin Timberlake concert, food will be eaten, commercials will be watched, and fun will be had. Here are songs about birds in honor of the Superb Owl.
“Bird Song” – Grateful Dead
“Blackbird” – Beatles
“Birdhouse In Your Soul” – They Might Be Giants
“Three Little Birds” – Bob Marley
“Flightless Bird, American Mouth” – Iron and Wine
“Little Bird” – Annie Lennox
“Meadowlarks” – Fleet Foxes
“Stork & Owl” – TV on the Radio
“Songbird” – Fleetwood Mac
