The Superb Owl takes place this Sunday afternoon. Two teams will play football before and after a Justin Timberlake concert, food will be eaten, commercials will be watched, and fun will be had. Here are songs about birds in honor of the Superb Owl.

“Bird Song” – Grateful Dead



“Blackbird” – Beatles



“Birdhouse In Your Soul” – They Might Be Giants



“Three Little Birds” – Bob Marley



“Flightless Bird, American Mouth” – Iron and Wine



“Little Bird” – Annie Lennox



“Meadowlarks” – Fleet Foxes



“Stork & Owl” – TV on the Radio



“Songbird” – Fleetwood Mac



Follow me on Twitter and Facebook.