Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

Breakfast With The Beatles – February 4, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles – Help

Paul – Hot As Sun/Glasses

Paul – Dress Me Up As A Robber

John Entwistle – Here Comes The Sun

The Beatles – Doctor Robert

The Beatles – Hello Little Girl (Anthology)

Los Fernandos – Yellow Submarine

The Beatles – Sour Milk Sea (Demo)

The Beatles – Getting Better

Fanny – Hey Bulldog

The Beatles – Ask Me Why

Ringo – Write One For Me

The Beatles – Taxman

Alice Cooper – Eleanor Rigby

The Beatles – Girl

John – Well Well Well

9 AM

The Beatles – Across The Universe (Past Masters)

John – #9 Dream

Tommy Emmanuel – Michelle (Live)

John – Grow Old With Me

Paul – Ram On

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Get Back (Naked)

The Beatles – You Really Got A Hold On Me (Mono)

George – Wah Wah (Bangladesh)

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Art Of Dying

The Beatles – Sie Liebt Dich

George – The Day The World Gets Round

The Beatles – I’ll Follow The Sun

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – FEBRUARY 4, 2018

FAB FOUR – FRIDAY, 8 PM – ARCADA THEATRE, 105 E. MAIN ST, ST. CHARLES – ALL AGES

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 9 PM – RIVERS CASINO, 3000 S. RIVER RD. DES PLAINES – 21+

STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 9 PM TILL 1 AM – CHING HUA’S, 1992 S. RIVER RD, DES PLAINES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE LENNYS – FRIDAY, 8 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – DANNY’S PIZZA, 231 DOUGLAS AVE, ELGIN – ALL AGES – NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 8 PM – 11TH ANNUAL ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE CONCERT, MAJESTIC THEATER, 150 N. SCHUYLER AVE, KANKAKEE

FAB FOUR – SATURDAY, 8 PM – WILD ROSE CASINO & RESORT, 777 WILD ROSE RD, JEFFERSON, IOWA

JAY GEPNER AND THE CLASS OF 68 BAND, SATURDAY, 9 PM, DOCKS BAR & GRILL, 313 E. LIBERTY ST, WAUCANDA (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 7 TILL 11 PM – AMERICAM- ITALIAN CULTURAL SOCIETY, 1918 DONMAUR DR, CREST HILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – MANHATTANS’S. 300 S. SCHMALE, CAROL STREAM – VALENTINE’S DANCE – RESERVATIONS: 630-871-2991 (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

GARY WENSTRUP BEATLE COURSES:

THE BEATLES: A MAGICAL HISTORY TOUR – COLLEGE OF DUPAGE – STARTING FEBRUARY 15

JOHN, PAUL, GEORGE & RINGO: SOLO IN THE SEVENTIES – COLLEGE OF DUPAGE, STARTING APRIL 5TH

THE BEATLES: A MAGICAL HISTORY TOUR – HARPER COLLEGE – STARTING MAY 16TH

TWO OF US – BEATLE BRUNCH – SUNDAYS – LABANQUE HOTEL, 2034 RIDGE IN HOMEWOOD

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM

THE BEATLES BIBLIOGRAPHY – WWW.THEBEATLEWORKSLTD.COM

WWW.PETEBEST.COM

WWW.BEATLEFAN.COM

ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER

WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM