The Dave Matthews Band performing on day 3 of the DMB Caravan tour in Lakeside, Chicago. July 10, 2011 (photo by Nate Azark)

Longtime Dave Matthews Band violinist Boyd Tinsley has announced he’ll be taking a break from the band and touring.

Tinsley tweeted out the news the day before the band was set to play Entercom’s pre-Super Bowl concert The Night Before in Minneapolis.

I need to take a break from the band & touring 2 focus on my family & my health 4 a while. I will miss you guys & my brothers in the band but I’m somewhat worn out & need 2 spend more time with my family & 2 bring more balance to my life. Thanks 4 ur Love. #peaceandLoVE — Boyd Tinsley (@bt_dmb) February 3, 2018

After taking most of 2017 off, Dave Matthews Band recently announced a lengthy summer tour as well as the release of a brand new album. Tinsley joined the band in 1992.

Dave Matthews Band wrote the following in a Facebook post,

