The Dave Matthews Band performing on day 3 of the DMB Caravan tour in Lakeside, Chicago. July 10, 2011 (photo by Nate Azark)
Longtime Dave Matthews Band violinist Boyd Tinsley has announced he’ll be taking a break from the band and touring.
Tinsley tweeted out the news the day before the band was set to play Entercom’s pre-Super Bowl concert The Night Before in Minneapolis.
After taking most of 2017 off, Dave Matthews Band recently announced a lengthy summer tour as well as the release of a brand new album. Tinsley joined the band in 1992.
Dave Matthews Band wrote the following in a Facebook post,
