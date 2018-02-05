By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under:Boyd Tinsley, Dave Matthews Band
The Dave Matthews Band performing on day 3 of the DMB Caravan tour in Lakeside, Chicago. July 10, 2011 (photo by Nate Azark)

Longtime Dave Matthews Band violinist Boyd Tinsley has announced he’ll be taking a break from the band and touring.

Tinsley tweeted out the news the day before the band was set to play Entercom’s pre-Super Bowl concert The Night Before in Minneapolis.

After taking most of 2017 off, Dave Matthews Band recently announced a lengthy summer tour as well as the release of a brand new album. Tinsley joined the band in 1992.

Dave Matthews Band wrote the following in a Facebook post,

