The Super Bowl delivered a level of entertainment worthy of its billing as “The Big Game.” However, the same couldn’t have been said about the halftime performance.

Perhaps that’s not a fair comparison as the edge of your seat offensive action the Eagles & Patriots put forth last night had the capability of turning the most casual football fan into a fanatic.

For me, Justin Timberlake’s halftime show was fine. It was what you would expect out of a Super Bowl halftime show. Flashy, lots of lights, a brand new internet meme (selfie kid), and dancing. However, it won’t be listed among the top Super Bowl halftime performances of all time.

Timberlake’s halftime show wasn’t the biggest controversy surrounding the star. It was this TMZ report in the days leading up to the event suggesting that Timberlake was planning to have a Prince hologram during the performance.

Thankfully, Sheila E. calmed everyone down on Twitter.

Family, I spoke w/Justin 2nite and he shared heartfelt words of respect for Prince & the Purple fans. I look 4wrd 2 seeing what I’m sure is going 2 be a spectacular halftime show. There is no hologram. 🙏🏽💋 pic.twitter.com/mhVXBfBa1B — SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) February 4, 2018

During his performance, Timberlake covered “I Would Die 4 U” while a video of Prince singing along with it played on a projection.

The internet was not happy, as evidenced here, here, here, and here.

As Genius points out, this could stem from the beef Timberlake and Prince had with one another over a decade ago.

Still, their mini-feud with one another doesn’t seem egregious enough to dismiss Timberlake from performing a Prince song in his hometown on arguably the biggest stage in the world.

Combine that with the rest of Timberlake’s meh performance and it made me think, what’s the best way to pay tribute to an icon of Prince’s stature?

I’ve got my own thoughts on it, something that I’ll cover on the next episode of Inside The Archives podcast. Let me know your thoughts in the comments below or over on our Facebook & Twitter pages. I’ll include some of the responses on the next episode of the podcast.

