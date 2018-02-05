To supplement his recently announced farewell concert, Paul Simon has revealed the dates for what will be his final tour.
In a lengthy message on Facebook, Simon wrote,
“I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating, and something of a relief.”
He added,
“After this coming tour, I anticipate doing the occasional performance in a (hopefully) acoustically pristine hall, and to donate those earnings to various philanthropic organizations, particularly those whose objective is to save the planet, ecologically.”
Fans hoping to catch Simon one last time in Chicago are in luck. He’ll be performing at the United Center on June 6th. Tickets for the show will go on sale this Saturday, February 10th at 10 AM via Ticketmaster.
You can read his entire note he posted on Facebook below.
Paul Simon 2018 Tour Dates:
05/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/18 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
05/19 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl
05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl
05/25 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
05/30 – Denver, CO @ Fidler’s Green
06/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena
06/02 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
06/04 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
06/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center
06/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
06/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/19 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
06/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/30 – Stockholm SE @ Ericsson Globe
07/01 – Oslo, NO @ Spketrum
07/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
07/05 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
07/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
07/10 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
07/11 – Glasgow, K @ SSE Hydro
07/13 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
07/15 – London, UK @ Hyde Park