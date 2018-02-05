photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

To supplement his recently announced farewell concert, Paul Simon has revealed the dates for what will be his final tour.

In a lengthy message on Facebook, Simon wrote,

“I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating, and something of a relief.”

He added,

“After this coming tour, I anticipate doing the occasional performance in a (hopefully) acoustically pristine hall, and to donate those earnings to various philanthropic organizations, particularly those whose objective is to save the planet, ecologically.”

Fans hoping to catch Simon one last time in Chicago are in luck. He’ll be performing at the United Center on June 6th. Tickets for the show will go on sale this Saturday, February 10th at 10 AM via Ticketmaster.

You can read his entire note he posted on Facebook below.

Paul Simon 2018 Tour Dates:

05/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

05/18 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

05/19 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center

05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl

05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl

05/25 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

05/30 – Denver, CO @ Fidler’s Green

06/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena

06/02 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

06/04 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

06/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center

06/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

06/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/19 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

06/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

06/30 – Stockholm SE @ Ericsson Globe

07/01 – Oslo, NO @ Spketrum

07/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

07/05 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

07/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

07/10 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

07/11 – Glasgow, K @ SSE Hydro

07/13 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena

07/15 – London, UK @ Hyde Park

