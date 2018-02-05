Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Frank E. Lee

Our return trip to 1984 this week was not nearly as scary as the year George Orwell wrote about in his dystopian classic; despite the Ridley Scott Big Brother computer ad and the nightmarish Cub series in San Diego. (Thank goodness watching the telescreen was still optional back then.) It was certainly a terrific time for music, with a tantalizing blend of neo punk, dance rock and arty stuff making our feet go! We even able to enjoy an A/B comparison of a Van Halen classic. As usual, the time machine functioned flawlessly and, aside from a few snide comments about big hair and unfortunate fashion trends (sweater boots?!) no interference in the past occurred. Here’s the playlist:

“Show Me” by the Pretenders

“Hold Me Now” by the Thompson Twins

“A Sort of Homecoming” by U2

“Lovers In a Dangerous Time” by Bruce Cockburn

“Original Sin” (edit) by INXS

“When Doves Cry” (short version) by Prince

“Blue Jean” by David Bowie

“Living on a Thin Line” by the Kinks

“Voice” by Russ Ballard

“Walk Through the Fire” by Peter Gabriel

“A Girl In Trouble” by Romeo Void

“Rockin’ At Midnight” by the Honeydrippers

“Heaven” by the Psychedelic Furs

“Heaven” by the Eurogliders

“I’m On Fire” by Bruce Springsteen

“People Are People” by Depeche Mode

“Blue Light” by David Gilmour

“You Might Think” by the Cars

“Wouldn’t It Be Good” by Nik Kershaw

“Psycho Killer” (Live) by Talking Heads

“Better Be Good To Me” by Tina Turner

“It’s My Life” by Talk Talk

“Will the Wolf Survive” by Los Lobos

“Relax” by Frankie Goes To Hollywood

“Cold Shot” by Stevie Ray Vaughan

“Rockville” by R.E.M.

“The Boys of Summer” by Don Henley (no relation)

“My Ever Changing Moods” by Style Council

“I Will Dare” by the Replacements

“Jump” by Van Halen

“Jump” by Aztec Camera

“Go Insane” by Lindsey Buckingham

“The Killing Moon” by Echo and the Bunnymen

