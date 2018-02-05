Scottish synth masters CHVRCHES are back with their first new single in two years and we’re thrilled to highlight it on this week’s episode.

Quick story about CHVRCHES… They were in town for the Pitchfork Music Festival a few years ago and during their set I saw a few young women on the side of the stage in full-on party mode, enjoying every note of CHVRCHES’ set. They were dancing and having a grand old time in Union Park and I thought to myself, “They look a helluva lot like HAIM. The indie kids must be cultivating that look.” After a few seconds I realized that HAIM were in town for a Soldier Field gig opening for Taylor Swift and that I was, in fact, looking at the band HAIM rockin’ out to CHVRCHES. Fun times.

On to the rest of this week’s program!

10pm

Shame – “Concrete” (Dead Oceans)

Franz Ferdinand – “Feel the Love Go” (Domino)

Middle Kids – “Mistake” (Domino)

(break)

Manchester Orchestra – “Blizzard of ’77” (Mardev)

Lane 8 – “No Captain (feat. Poliça)“ (This Never Happened)

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – “King of Bones” (Vagrant)

CHVRCHES – “Get Out” (Glassnote)

The War on Drugs – “Nothing to Find” (Atlantic)

Hot Snakes – “Six Wave Hold-Down” (Sub Pop)

(break)

Titus Andronicus – “Above the Bodega (Local Business)” (Merge)

INHEAVEN – “Regeneration” ([PIAS])

Typhoon – “Remember” (Roll Call)

Hollie Cook – “Stay Alive” (Merge)

11pm

Teenage Wrist – “Dweeb” (Epitaph)

Jay Som – “Pirouette” (Polyvinyl)

Miguel – “Pineapple Skies” (RCA)

(break)

Josienne Clark & Ben Walker – “Chicago” (Rough Trade)

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – “American Guilt” (Jagjaguwar)

Hookworms – “Static Resistance” (Domino)

Wooden Shjips – “Staring at the Sun” (Thrill Jockey)

Car Seat Headrest – “Nervous Young Inhumans” (Matador)

Giraffage – “Slowly (Hiko Momoji Remix)” (Counter)

(break)

Preoccupations – “Espionage” (Jagjaguwar)

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – “Mainland” (Sub Pop)

Frankie Cosmos – “Jesse” (Sub Pop)

Rhye – “Taste” (Loma Vista)