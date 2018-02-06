By Barry Winograd

This is the final playlist for Jazz Transfusion.I started with the first song played by me in Sept. of 1986. Then a bunch of our regulars from the last 31 and 1/2 years.

song-artist
Sesame Street-Maynard Ferguson
My Funny Valentine/I Shot The Sheriff-Randy Bernsen
Rain River-Pat Metheny
Radio-Activity-Mahavishnu
Hang Up Your Hang Ups-Herbie Hancock
Breakfast With The Visogoths-Kick The Cat
Escher Sketch-Michael Brecker
Blu-Bop-Bela Fleck
Starlight Haunted Ballroom-Judy Roberts
The Prowler-Oregon
Open Book-Fred Simon
Vulcan Worlds-Return To Forever
The Boss’s Car-John Scofield
Little Shoes-Mike Stern
Cobra-Miles Davis
Dara Factor Two- Weather Report
Better Than Anything-Bob Dorough

