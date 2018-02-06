This is the final playlist for Jazz Transfusion.I started with the first song played by me in Sept. of 1986. Then a bunch of our regulars from the last 31 and 1/2 years.

Sesame Street-Maynard Ferguson

My Funny Valentine/I Shot The Sheriff-Randy Bernsen

Rain River-Pat Metheny

Radio-Activity-Mahavishnu

Hang Up Your Hang Ups-Herbie Hancock

Breakfast With The Visogoths-Kick The Cat

Escher Sketch-Michael Brecker

Blu-Bop-Bela Fleck

Starlight Haunted Ballroom-Judy Roberts

The Prowler-Oregon

Open Book-Fred Simon

Vulcan Worlds-Return To Forever

The Boss’s Car-John Scofield

Little Shoes-Mike Stern

Cobra-Miles Davis

Dara Factor Two- Weather Report

Better Than Anything-Bob Dorough