Join XRT and Coors Light at the Cubby Bear in Chicago on February 15th to see Van William! Admission to this concert is first come, first served; but you can enter to win for guaranteed entry for two here! Must be 21+ to attend. Brought to you by Coors Light.

The contest begins on Tuesday 2/6 and ends on Tuesday 2/13 at 11:59pm. One-hundred (100) winners (with guests) will be selected at random from all eligible entries on 2/14 at approximately 12pm. Approximate prize value is n/a.