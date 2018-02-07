(Photo: Emma McElherne)

If you’re an Illinois resident and have been wanting to visit the Adler Planetarium, you have no excuse for procrastinating.

The museum will be offering free admission to Illinois residents on several days this February.

February 5-9

February 19-22

All you need to do is present your ID and you will gain free general admission to the Adler Planetarium. Additionally, Illinois residents can upgrade to an All Access Pass at a discounted price.

Find out more information about future free admission days here.

