(Photo Provided By Jam Productions)

Last week Consequence of Sound shared a gorgeous performance of Fleet Foxes performing the title track to last year’s album Crack-Up with an accompaniment most bands only dream of.

The Graduale Nobili, an Icelandic female choir who have performed with the likes of Björk, backed Fleet Foxes at the Harpa Concert Hall in Iceland while the band was in town to headline the Iceland Airwaves Music Festival.

Check out the goosebump-inducing video here:



The video was produced by Consequence of Sound and directed by Eilífur Örn Þrastarson and produced by Lior Phillips, with creative direction by Kevin McMahon. The audio was mixed by longtime Fleet Foxes associate Beatriz Artola.

