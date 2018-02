Here’s what concerts go on sale this week.

Jimmy Buffet & the Coral Reefer Band at Wrigley Field on July 13th

On sale: Friday, February 9th at 10a

Graham Parker at City Winery on April 10th

On sale: Thursday, February 8th at 10a

Alice Peacock at SPACE on February 5th

On sale: Friday, February 9th at 10a

Leo Kottke at SPACE on May 25th and 26th

On sale: Friday, February 9th at 10a