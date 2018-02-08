(Xinhua/Wang Ping)(gj) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

The Chicagoland area is projected to get dumped with a lot of snow in the next 48 hours.

If you’re a Chicago resident, you may want to bookmark the link below.

The City of Chicago has a real time snow plow tracker showing when streets will be plowed.

Want to know how close they are to YOUR street? CLICK HERE for the official Plow Tracker.

Also, there aren’t many application names sweeter than… THE PLOW TRACKER!

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram