By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under:Grateful Dead, John Perry Barlow
(Photo by Jim Gensheimer/Bay Area News Group/TNS)

Poet, essayist, and former Grateful Dead lyricist has passed away at the age of 70.

Barlow befriended Bob Weir as a student in Colorado and the two shared a long relationship with one another co-writing songs such as “Cassidy,” “Black-Throated Wind,” and “Mexicali Blues.”

He also collaborated with keyboardist Brett Mydland contributing four songs to the Grateful Dead’s final studio album Built to Last.

