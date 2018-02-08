Photo: Kathy Hutchins / ZUMA Wire / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Like his legacy, Johnny Cash’s words are eternal.

That’s the sentiment behind Johnny Cash: Forever Words, a new collaborative album featuring an array of artists taking on “unknown poetry, lyrics, and letters” written by the late music legend and was never previously recorded until now. It’s set for release on April 6.

The album came together after Cash’s children, John Carter and Rosanne Cash discovered a “monstrous amassment” of material written by their father that had never seen the light of day.

John Carter Cash and fellow producer Steve Berkowitz put together a studio band to record music, and inviting a cavalcade of stars to handle the vocals: Chris Cornell, Ruston Kelly & Kacey Musgraves, Rosanne Cash, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Brad Paisley, Kris Kristofferson & Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Elvis Costello, and more.

“Determining the artist for each song was truly a matter of the heart,” John Carter Cash said in a press statement. “I picked the artists who are most connected with my father, who had a personal story that was connected with Dad. It became an exciting endeavor to go through these works, to put them together and present them to different people who could finish them in a way that I believed that Dad would have wanted.”

See the complete tracklist and watch a trailer for the new album below.

Johnny Cash: Forever Words

1. Forever/I Still Miss Someone – Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson

2. To June This Morning – Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves

3. Gold All Over the Ground – Brad Paisley

4. You Never Knew My Mind – Chris Cornell

5. The Captain’s Daughter – Alison Krauss and Union Station

6. Jellico Coal Man – T. Bone Burnett

7. The Walking Wounded – Rosanne Cash

8. Them Double Blues – John Mellencamp

9. Body on Body – Jewel

10. I’ll Still Love You – Elvis Costello

11. June’s Sundown – Carlene Carter

12. He Bore It All – Daily and Vincent

13. Chinky Pin Hill – I’m With Her

14. Goin’, Goin’, Gone – Robert Glasper featuring Ro James, and Anu Sun

15. What Would I Dreamer Do? – The Jayhawks

16. Spirit Rider – Jamey Johnson