You can always count on Vance Joy to bring a feel-good-summertime song right when we need it (like when nearly a foot of snow is predicted to dump on Chicago this weekend) and starting the show with “Saturday Sun” seemed like the right thing to do! Lord Huron, who return to the Riviera Theatre on April 21, is back with another album the plays with the same feel as a classic novel reads. Vide Noir was conceived from long, late night “nightmare drives” through Los Angeles and teased with a two-part song “Ancient Names.” We dig deeper into the debut of Alaskan salmon fisherman turned troubadour Van William, fresh from his stretch opening for First Aid Kit. Pick up tickets to Van William’s XRT / Coors Light Free Sample at Cubby Bear next week.

Check out the playlist from this week’s show below and give a listen on 93XRT ‘s Spotify page. Take in the music you hear on XRT by catching a live show and buying music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store. Connect with me on Twitter, Facebook, Insta , and Spotify – my handle on all of ’em is RyanArnoldRocks – and let me know what you find!

Your pal,

–Ryan A.