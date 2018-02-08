(Biserko | Dreamstime.com)

By Frank E. Lee

It’ll be a heavy snowfall and everything will look wonderful, white and festive. Then, we have to get to work. But let’s keep that pristine covering we loved as children in our minds and not the black chemical mix of icy slush that it is soon reduced to. (This is how Frosty became animated.) Here’s some tracks to make tracks by:



A nice version of the cold classic from the debut album.



If you can make the snow into a funky chant, you’ll stay warm.



The yin/yang of precipitation.