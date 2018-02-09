By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under:Pizza
(Annie Su Yee Yek | Dreamstime.com)

Pizza Party? Pizza Party.

After the massive success in 2017, the Old Style Chicago Pizza Summit has announced its return for a third year.

Taking place on Sunday, April 22nd at Thalia Hall, the Chicago Pizza Summit will feature pizza from restaurants and cooks from all around the city.

The Chicago Pizza Summit will have two sessions (2-5 PM & 6-9 PM) where attendees can sample unique pizza creations, a pop-up exhibit from the US Pizza Museum, and much more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 16th at Noon via DO312.com.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Listen Live