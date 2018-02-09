(Annie Su Yee Yek | Dreamstime.com)

Pizza Party? Pizza Party.

After the massive success in 2017, the Old Style Chicago Pizza Summit has announced its return for a third year.

Taking place on Sunday, April 22nd at Thalia Hall, the Chicago Pizza Summit will feature pizza from restaurants and cooks from all around the city.

The Chicago Pizza Summit will have two sessions (2-5 PM & 6-9 PM) where attendees can sample unique pizza creations, a pop-up exhibit from the US Pizza Museum, and much more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 16th at Noon via DO312.com.

