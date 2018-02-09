(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

How do you explain what it was like to live through Beatlemania to people that didn’t experience it? We looked no further than down the hallway as we spoke with Terri Hemmert on the topic.

In case you missed the first part of our conversation, you can listen to it right here.

Today, we discuss why The Beatles have been able to connect with music fans across generations in a way that other bands haven’t been able to do.