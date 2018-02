Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

Breakfast With The Beatles – February 11, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles – Paperback Writer

The Beatles – Slow Down (Bbc)

Ringo – Postcards From Paradise

Paul – Looking At Her

Joshua Rifkin – You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away

The Beatles – Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite

Cheryl Crow – Here Comes The Sun

Professor Moptop

Bill Clifton – Beatle Crazy

The Beatles – Mister Moonlight

The Beatles – Dig A Pony

The Beatles – Baby It’s You

George – Dark Horse (Japan)

John – Cleanup Time

9 AM

The Beatles – Sun King Medly

Replicants – How Do You Sleep

Paul – Jet (Berlin Soundcheck 1993)

The Smithereens – I Don’t Want To Spoil The Party

John – Meat City

The Beatles – The Walk

The Beatles – Things We Said Today

Bob Dylan – If Not For You

The Beatles – Till There Was You (Anthology)

The Beatles – Another Hard Days Night (Help Soundtrack)

The Beatles – Blue Jay Way

Paul – That Would Be Something

George – Fish On The Sand

The Beatles – Ob La Di, Ob La Da

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – FEBRUARY 11, 2018

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – WEDNESDAY, 7:30 PM – VALENTINE’S DAY THEATER ENGAGEMENT – WILDEY THEATER, 252 N. MAIN ST, EDWARDSVILLE, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

FREE RANGE UKULELE SOCIETY MEET UP – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – EASTGATE CAFÉ, 102 HARRISON ST, OAK PARK – PLAYING AND SINGING THE SONGS OF RINGO STARR – BRING YOUR UKES

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 8 PM – BEVERLY ARTS CENTER, 2407 W. 111TH ST, CHICAGO

LIVERPOOL ACOUSTIC -SATURDAY, 7 TILL 10 PM – HACKNEY’S ON LAKE, 1514 E. LAKE AVE, GLENVIEW

FAB FOUR – SATURDAY, 4 & 8 PM – HO CHUNK CASINO, BLACK RIVER FALLS, WISC

THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 5 TILL 9 – BAND BEGINS AT 7:00 – ANNUAL PORK DINNER FUNDRAISER FOR A VETERANS CAUSE – AMERICAN LEGINON POST 76 570 S. GARY AVE, CAROL STREAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

SHINDIG – SUNDAY, 3 TILL 5 PM – PHEASANT RUN MAINSTAGE THEATER, 4051 E. MAIN ST, SAINT CHARLES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

GARY WENSTRUP BEATLE COURSES:

THE BEATLES: A MAGICAL HISTORY TOUR – COLLEGE OF DUPAGE – STARTING FEBRUARY 15

JOHN, PAUL, GEORGE & RINGO: SOLO IN THE SEVENTIES – COLLEGE OF DUPAGE, STARTING APRIL 5TH

THE BEATLES: A MAGICAL HISTORY TOUR – HARPER COLLEGE – STARTING MAY 16TH

TWO OF US – BEATLE BRUNCH – SUNDAYS – LABANQUE HOTEL, 2034 RIDGE IN HOMEWOOD

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

