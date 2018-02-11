(Photo: Lauren Kezon)

The Chicago Blues Festival will return for its 35th year this June 8-10 at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park.

Tom Marker announced the headliners for this year’s festival on Blues Breakers. In case you missed his announcement, take a look at the lineup below.

Friday, June 8

Jay Pritzker Pavilion – 65th Anniversary of Delmark Records Celebration

5:30-6:15 p.m. – Corey Dennison Band

6:30-7:15 p.m. – Mississippi Heat with guests Billy Flynn and Giles Corey

7:30-9:30 p.m. – Tribute to Those Who Came Before and Bob Koester

Corey Dennison and Gerry Hundt – Tribute to Sleepy John Estes

Jimmy Burns – Tribute to Big Joe Williams

Ken Saydak – Tribute to Roosevelt Sykes

Guy King – Tribute to Willie Kent

Billy Flynn and Linsey Alexander – Tribute to Jimmy Dawkins

Lil’ Ed & Dave Weld – Tribute to J.B. Hutto

Demetria Taylor and Tomiko Dixon – Tribute to Big Time Sarah

Steve Bell and Lurrie Bell – Tribute to Carey Bell

Jimmy Johnson and Dave Specter – Tribute to Magic Sam

Omar Coleman – Tribute to Junior Wells

Saturday, June 9

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

5:30-6:30 p.m. – Selwyn Birchwood

6:45-7:45 p.m. – Willie Clayton

8-9:30 p.m. – Little Walter Tribute, Featuring harp players: Billy Branch, Kim Wilson, Billy Boy Arnold, Corky Siegel, Rick Estrin, Sugar Blue and Magic Dic

Sunday, June 10

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

5:30-6:30 p.m. – Fantastic Negrito

6:45-7:45 p.m. – Kenny Neal

8-9:30 p.m. – Mavis Staples