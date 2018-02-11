The Chicago Blues Festival will return for its 35th year this June 8-10 at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park.
Tom Marker announced the headliners for this year’s festival on Blues Breakers. In case you missed his announcement, take a look at the lineup below.
Friday, June 8
Jay Pritzker Pavilion – 65th Anniversary of Delmark Records Celebration
5:30-6:15 p.m. – Corey Dennison Band
6:30-7:15 p.m. – Mississippi Heat with guests Billy Flynn and Giles Corey
7:30-9:30 p.m. – Tribute to Those Who Came Before and Bob Koester
Corey Dennison and Gerry Hundt – Tribute to Sleepy John Estes
Jimmy Burns – Tribute to Big Joe Williams
Ken Saydak – Tribute to Roosevelt Sykes
Guy King – Tribute to Willie Kent
Billy Flynn and Linsey Alexander – Tribute to Jimmy Dawkins
Lil’ Ed & Dave Weld – Tribute to J.B. Hutto
Demetria Taylor and Tomiko Dixon – Tribute to Big Time Sarah
Steve Bell and Lurrie Bell – Tribute to Carey Bell
Jimmy Johnson and Dave Specter – Tribute to Magic Sam
Omar Coleman – Tribute to Junior Wells
Saturday, June 9
Jay Pritzker Pavilion
5:30-6:30 p.m. – Selwyn Birchwood
6:45-7:45 p.m. – Willie Clayton
8-9:30 p.m. – Little Walter Tribute, Featuring harp players: Billy Branch, Kim Wilson, Billy Boy Arnold, Corky Siegel, Rick Estrin, Sugar Blue and Magic Dic
Sunday, June 10
Jay Pritzker Pavilion
5:30-6:30 p.m. – Fantastic Negrito
6:45-7:45 p.m. – Kenny Neal
8-9:30 p.m. – Mavis Staples