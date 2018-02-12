Courtney Barnett Live from Blue Cross Blue Shield Performance Stage at 93XRT (photo: Zack Nechvatal)

Our favorite left handed guitarist and song writer from Melbourne seems ready to come back! Courtney Barnett released what looks like a teaser for her new album. She walks around a large warehouse like studio and plays snippets of songs on drums, acoustic and electric guitar as well as on a piano. Looks like the title will be Tell Me How You Really Feel. I have to say knowing new Courtney is on the way made me feel pretty good today.