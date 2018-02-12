(Photo By: Christine Newsom/93XRT)

You’d think copyright infrigement would cover these types of things. Yet, here we are.

Duncan Robb though he scored a great deal to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform in Belfast. One problem, the Red Hot Chili Peppers weren’t performing in Belfast.

Enter, the Red Hot Chili Pipers!

His mix up was for the greater good of the internet though as he shared his story with the world.

Still can’t believe we’ve flown over to Belfast not for the @ChiliPeppers but to see the ‘worlds best bagpipe band’ @chillipipers … thought I’d got a rate good deal on tickets n’all. Had a nightmare pic.twitter.com/YO72amVR4I — Duncan Robb (@Dunc_Cfc) February 10, 2018

Despite the mishap, Robb should have a had an entertaining time. After all, the Red Hot Chili Pipers bill themselves as “The Most Famous Bagpipe Band On The Planet.”

Just take a look at some Red Hot Chili Pipers live footage below and try not to be entertained!

