Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

The Smashing Pumpkins are up to something…

Their website unveiled a mysterious countdown late last week set to expire this Thursday at 11 AM.

While it’s not known what exactly it’s counting down to, all signs seem to point to a new album featuring members of the original Smashing Pumpkins lineup.

Need evidence? Just look here, here, and here.

