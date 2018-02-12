With Valentines Day midweek, thought I’d post a few songs to spark your thoughts. Perhaps a mix of songs is a better gift than a box of sweets. Regardless if the lyrics are sweet or sour the music moves us, just like love does. Grab your candy hearts and join me @93xrt for your V-Day aftershow Wed at Midnight.

1. Stay in My Corner Babe – The Arcs

Dan headed to Chicago for a 93XRT show 4/2 at the Riviera Theatre. For a preview watch Dan Auerbach and the Easy Eye Sound Review perform on Austin City Limits which aired tonight (Sunday) night.

2. Deep Shadows – Little Ann

3. Sit Next to Me – Foster the People

4. Kiss and Tell – Bryan Ferry

5. Hot Thoughts – Spoon

6. Across the Room – ODESZA