Sufjan may not have been able to get either of his Tonya Hardings into I, Tonya, but he had no problem getting “Mystery of Love” into Call Me By Your Name and that’s because filmmaker Luca Guadagnino approached him directly to write songs for the movie. Good move, too, because the song has been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song. We’re always more than thrilled to get Sufjan on the show and now we have yet another excellent excuse to do so.

On to the rest of this week’s picks…

10pm

Hookworms – “Static Resistance” (Domino)

Wooden Shjips – “Staring at the Sun” (Thrill Jockey)

MGMT – “Me & Michael” (Columbia)

Sufjan Stevens – “Mystery of Love” (Madison Gate)

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – “Mainland” (Sub Pop)

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – “American Guilt” (Jagjaguwar)

Rhye – “Count to Five” (Loma Vista)

CHVRCHES – “Get Out” (Glassnote)

The War on Drugs – “Nothing to Find” (Atlantic)

King Tuff – “Psycho Star” (Sub Pop)

Franz Ferdinand – “Feel the Love Go” (Domino)

Titus Andronicus – “Above the Bodega (Local Business)” (Merge)

Frankie Cosmos – “Jesse” (Sub Pop)

11pm

MorMor – “Heaven’s Only Wishful” (Don’t Guess)

Middle Kids – “Mistake” (Domino)

Shame – “Concrete” (Dead Oceans)

Twin Peaks – “Tossing Tears” (Grand Jury)

Preoccupations – “Espionage” (Jagjaguwar)

Josienne Clark & Ben Walker – “Chicago” (Rough Trade)

iceage – “Catch It” (Matador)

Manchester Orchestra – “Blizzard of ’77” (Mardev)

Hot Snakes – “Six Wave Hold-Down” (Sub Pop)

José Gonzalez – “Killing For Love (with The Brite Lites)” (Mute)

Teenage Wrist – “Dweeb” (Epitaph)

snny – “Let’s Not Pretend” (Glassnote)

Car Seat Headrest – “Nervous Young Inhumans” (Matador)