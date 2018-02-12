(Photo By Nate Azark)

David Byrne recently performed a cover of David Bowie’s “Heroes” with a lucky group of attendees at the Public Theatre in NYC. The Toronto based community group Choir! Choir! Choir!, hosts public sing-a-longs organized by founders Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman (AKA “DaBu”). According to their website,

“[they] started Choir! Choir! Choir! as a weekly drop-in singing event in February 2011. Equal parts singing, comedy, and community-building, the night unfolds like a dream: you get a lyric sheet at the door, DaBu teach you the vocal arrangement, and a video is recorded. Everyone has a ball and goes home feeling great!”

Sounds like a fun time any old night, but with the Talking Heads frontman leading the way, AND singing David Bowie, it made for a special event. Check out the video here:

David Byrne’s new album American Utopia is due out March 9th, and he’ll be playing at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago June 1st, 2nd, and 3rd. Check out the song “Everybody’s Coming To My House” below:

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook.