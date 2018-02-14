(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The time travel machine we lovingly call Saturday Morning Flashback took us to 1978 this past weekend. It was hard to forget a year when albums like “Some Girls” by the Rolling Stones, “Darkness on the Edge of Town” by Bruce Springsteen and a blistering live album from “Cheap Trick at Budokan” made the year’s soundtrack amazing. There was Disco at it’s height and Punk on the rise. Grease was the word in movies and the cellular mobile phone and Space Invaders arrived, As did the world’s first test tube baby..

Musically here’s what we covered…

David Gilmour – There’s No Way Out Of Here

Bob Marley And The Wailers – Is This Love

Joe Walsh – Over And Over

Greg Kihn – Remember

The Who – Had Enough

The Police – Next To You

Peter Gabriel – D.I.Y.

Blondie – Heart Of Glass

Pat Metheny Group – Phase Dance

Grateful Dead – Shakedown Street

Bruce Springsteen – Badlands

Billy Joel – Stiletto

Talking Heads – Artists Only

Nick Lowe – So It Goes

Robert Palmer – You’re Gonna Get What’s Coming

Cheap Trick – I Want You To Want Me (Budokan)

Elvis Costello – Radio Radio

The Ramones – I Wanna Be Sedated

Bob Seger – Hollywood Nights

Bryan Ferry – Take Me To The River

Earth, Wind & Fire – September

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Listen To Her Heart

Dire Straits – Down To The Waterline

The Kinks – A Rock “N” Roll Fantasy

Rolling Stones – When The Whip Comes Down

Van Morrison – Wavelength

Peter Tosh – Don’t Look Back (You’ve Got To Walk)

Todd Rundgren – Can We Still Be Friends

George Thorogood & The Destroyers – Move It On Over

Bob Weir – Easy To Slip

Blues Brothers – Soul Man

Ten CC – Dreadlock Holiday