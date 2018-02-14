The time travel machine we lovingly call Saturday Morning Flashback took us to 1978 this past weekend. It was hard to forget a year when albums like “Some Girls” by the Rolling Stones, “Darkness on the Edge of Town” by Bruce Springsteen and a blistering live album from “Cheap Trick at Budokan” made the year’s soundtrack amazing. There was Disco at it’s height and Punk on the rise. Grease was the word in movies and the cellular mobile phone and Space Invaders arrived, As did the world’s first test tube baby..
Musically here’s what we covered…
David Gilmour – There’s No Way Out Of Here
Bob Marley And The Wailers – Is This Love
Joe Walsh – Over And Over
Greg Kihn – Remember
The Who – Had Enough
The Police – Next To You
Peter Gabriel – D.I.Y.
Blondie – Heart Of Glass
Pat Metheny Group – Phase Dance
Grateful Dead – Shakedown Street
Bruce Springsteen – Badlands
Billy Joel – Stiletto
Talking Heads – Artists Only
Nick Lowe – So It Goes
Robert Palmer – You’re Gonna Get What’s Coming
Cheap Trick – I Want You To Want Me (Budokan)
Elvis Costello – Radio Radio
The Ramones – I Wanna Be Sedated
Bob Seger – Hollywood Nights
Bryan Ferry – Take Me To The River
Earth, Wind & Fire – September
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Listen To Her Heart
Dire Straits – Down To The Waterline
The Kinks – A Rock “N” Roll Fantasy
Rolling Stones – When The Whip Comes Down
Van Morrison – Wavelength
Peter Tosh – Don’t Look Back (You’ve Got To Walk)
Todd Rundgren – Can We Still Be Friends
George Thorogood & The Destroyers – Move It On Over
Bob Weir – Easy To Slip
Blues Brothers – Soul Man
Ten CC – Dreadlock Holiday