By Emma Mac
Valentine’s Day is here, and no matter what your relationship status is, it’s a time to celebrate the art of showing and believing in love. (If that sounds hippie-dippie, it’s because I was the kid making dandelion necklaces during recess). Anyway, tonight a listener named Bob called and reminded me of the requirement to give everyone in your class a Valentine on Valentine’s Day, whether you liked them or not. I believe that should still apply in the adult world.

Until that day comes, here are a few songs to remind us how nice it feels to give and receive little acknowledgements of affection.

“Mail Myself To You” – Arlo Guthrie

“Give It Away” – Andrew Bird

“Put The Message In The Box” – World Party

“The Letter” – Joe Cocker

“Show Me Some Affection” – Dave Mason

“Please Mr. Postman” – The Marvelettes

“Box Full of Letters” – Wilco

“Gimme Some Lovin'” – Spencer Davis Group

“The Waiting” – Tom Petty

“R U Mine” – Arctic Monkeys

“Message In A Bottle” – The Police

“True Affection” – Father John Misty

