An All Star group of musician gathered in Seattle for the charity event “One Classy Night In Seattle.”

Will Ferrell, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready & Eddie Vedder, Brandi Carlile, Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, Dave Matthews Band’s Stefan Lessard, and more gathered to perform at the charity event benefitting Cancer for College.

One of the highlights of the evening came when the group performed Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus” complete with Will Ferrell on his trademark cowbell.

You can watch it in its entirety above.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram