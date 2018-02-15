Check out the playlist from this week’s show below Support the artists who make the music you hear on XRT by catching a live show and buying music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store. Connect with me on Twitter, Facebook, Insta – my handle on all of ’em is RyanArnoldRocks – and let me know what you find!

Lovelytheband – “Broken”

Anderson East – “Girlfriend”

King Tuff – “Psycho Star”

Lord Huron – “Ancient Names (Part 1)

MGMT – “Me And Michael”

Lissie – “Best Days”

Calexico – “Under The Wheels”

Lucius – “Neighbors”

George Ezra – “Paradise”

Company of Thieves – “Treasure”

Field Report – “Never Look Back”

Van William – “Before I Found You”

Chvrches – “Get Out”

Vance Joy – “Saturday Sun”