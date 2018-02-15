Check out the playlist from this week’s show below Support the artists who make the music you hear on XRT by catching a live show and buying music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store. Connect with me on Twitter, Facebook, Insta – my handle on all of ’em is RyanArnoldRocks – and let me know what you find!
Your pal,
–Ryan A.
***
Lovelytheband – “Broken”
Anderson East – “Girlfriend”
King Tuff – “Psycho Star”
Lord Huron – “Ancient Names (Part 1)
MGMT – “Me And Michael”
Lissie – “Best Days”
Calexico – “Under The Wheels”
Lucius – “Neighbors”
George Ezra – “Paradise”
Company of Thieves – “Treasure”
Field Report – “Never Look Back”
Van William – “Before I Found You”
Chvrches – “Get Out”
Vance Joy – “Saturday Sun”
Comments
Ryan ArnoldMore from Ryan Arnold