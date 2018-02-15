Courtney Barnett Live from Blue Cross Blue Shield Performance Stage at 93XRT (photo: Zack Nechvatal)

To follow up on her tease from the other day, Aussie singer songwriter and left handed guitar slinger has now officially announced her new album, “Tell Me How You Really Feel” due May 18thon Mom + Pop and Courtney’s own label Milk! Records.

It follows her terrific collaborative LP with Kurt Vile, “A Lotta Sea Lice” and is her first solo album in three years.

Along with the announcement, Courtney released the first song called “Nameless, Faceless” and a video where she’s joined by kitties, cheetos, scary bushes and a very timely message.