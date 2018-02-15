(Photo by: Christine Newsom/XRT)

Remember that short-lived truce between the Gallagher brothers around Christmas? That was nice.

Liam Gallagher was speaking to Good Morning Britain and was asked who his biggest villain was (via NME). His response? “Gotta be Noel, I’m being serious. You’re laughing, but he’s worse than Kim-Jun f$&#*@# Tung or whatever he’s called.”

He added, “And he’s worse than Donald Trump. He’s the biggest liar and biggest faker in the business, so yeah, him. He’s worse than Piers Morgan as well.”

Those hoping the brothers will put aside their differences may want to temper their expectations.

