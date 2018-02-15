Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

Did your musical dreams never pan out? No worries! For the low price of $490,000 you can be vaulted to stardom with your very own writing credit on a Prince song.

Producer Chris Moon splits the songwriting credits with Prince on his song “Soft and Wet” from his debut album For You and is currently selling his share on eBay.

Moon says he wrote the lyrics to the song, while Prince supplied the music. When he was getting ready to release the album, he signed a song royalty agreement where they equally shared the writing credits of the song.

So why is he selling it now?

Moon writes in the listing,

“I have owned SOFT & WET since I wrote it, I have enjoyed hearing the song countless times over the years, been paid well and am proud of it. I would now like to see someone else enjoy owning it, it has achieved everything and more for me so I feel it is time to pass the torch to a Prince fan who will continue to cherish and enjoy owning it as much as I have.”

The current price for the credit is $490,000.

