Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

Given the public feuding between D’arcy Wretzky and her former bandmates, today’s announcement of a Smashing Pumpkins tour with 3/4 of the original lineup may not generate the excitement levels originally planned.

Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlain will all take part in the Smashing Pumpkins extensive Shiny and Oh So Bright tour where they’ll exclusively perform songs from their first five albums: Gish, Siamese Dream, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, Adore, and Machina.

The tour will see the Smashing Pumpkins perform in Chicago at the United Center on August 13th. You can find a full list of tour dates and ticket information on the Smashing Pumpkins website.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram