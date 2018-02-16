May 28, 2017; Pompano Beach, FL, USA; Hannah Hooper of Grouplove performs during the Undertow Music Festival at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Need something to get you through the last few weeks of winter? Mundane days can be brightened by having a good show to look forward to. Check out these shows that go on sale today, and line up your Spring calendar with great music!

On sale at 8 am:

Steve Earle & The Dukes playing Saturday, March 31st at the Old Town School Of Folk Music

Moutain Goats playing Monday, May 28th and Tuesday, May 29th at Maurer Hall at the Old Town School Of Folk Music

On sale at 10 am:

James Bay playing Saturday, March 31st at Metro

Lissie playing Friday, May 28th at Space in Evanston

Grouplove playing Friday, June 1st at Metro

Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton playing Thursday, June 14th at Huntington Bank Pavilion

Belly playing Saturday, October 6th at the Vic Theatre

On sale at 11 am:

Depeche Mode playing Friday, June 1st at the United Center

On sale at 12 pm:

The Struts playing Wednesday, May 9th at Metro

The California Honeydrops playing Friday, May 11th at Concord Music Hall