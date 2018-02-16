Need something to get you through the last few weeks of winter? Mundane days can be brightened by having a good show to look forward to. Check out these shows that go on sale today, and line up your Spring calendar with great music!
On sale at 8 am:
Steve Earle & The Dukes playing Saturday, March 31st at the Old Town School Of Folk Music
Moutain Goats playing Monday, May 28th and Tuesday, May 29th at Maurer Hall at the Old Town School Of Folk Music
On sale at 10 am:
James Bay playing Saturday, March 31st at Metro
Lissie playing Friday, May 28th at Space in Evanston
Grouplove playing Friday, June 1st at Metro
Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton playing Thursday, June 14th at Huntington Bank Pavilion
Belly playing Saturday, October 6th at the Vic Theatre
On sale at 11 am:
Depeche Mode playing Friday, June 1st at the United Center
On sale at 12 pm:
The Struts playing Wednesday, May 9th at Metro
The California Honeydrops playing Friday, May 11th at Concord Music Hall