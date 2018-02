Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

Breakfast With The Beatles – February 18, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles – Hello Goodbye

The Beatles – All You Need Is Love (Segment)

The Beatles – Sick To Death (Everyday Chemistry)

Ringo – Hey Baby

The Beatles – Tell Me What You See

Rolling Stones – I Wanna Be Your Man

The Beatles – Roll Over Beethoven (Bbc)

The Beatles – The Continuing Story Of Bungaloo Bill

Paul – Bluebird

Judy Collins – Norwegian Wood

George – Piggies (Japan)

The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping

John – Gimmie Some Truth

Nicholas Tremulis – Sexy Sadie

The Beatles – All I’ve Got To Do

George – Wah Wah

John & Yoko – Sunday Bloody Sunday

9 AM

The Beatles – Something

Diane Krall – If I Take You Home Tonight

Paul – I’m Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter (Live)

Bill Frisell – Come Together

Paul – Listen To What The Man Says

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Don’t Let Me Down (Demo)

The Beatles – Yes It Is

The Beatles – Words Of Love

Yoko Ono – Walking On Thin Ice

The Beatles – A Day In The Life

The Beatles – Drive My Car

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – FEBRUARY 18, 2018

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 10 PM – CARY PUBLIC LIBRARY, 1606 THREE OAKS RD, CARY (CARY LIBRARY CARD HOLDERS ONLY) (DANCE FOR ADULTS) (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

GEORGE HARRISON BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE CONCERT – PHIL ANGOTTI, THE HANDCUFFS, TOMORROW THE MOON, ELLIS CLARK & THE BIG PARADE, SANDELWOOD SITAR ENSEMBLE AND MORE – SATURDAY, 8:00 – MARTYR’S, 3855 N. LINCOLN

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 9:30 PM – NEVIN’S BREWING COMPANY, 12337 S. ROUTE 59, PLAINFIELD

THE BRITINS – SATURDAY, 7 PM – FON DU LAC POLICE ASSOCIATION, FON DU LAC HIGH SCHOOL, 801 CAMPUS DR, FON DU LAC, WISC

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8 TILL MIDNIGHT – CROATIAN CULTURAL CLUB, 1503 CLEMENT ST, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

BAGSHOT ROW – SUNDAY, 5:30 TILL 8 PM – EVEN FLOW, 302 W. STATE ST, GENEVA (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

GARY WENSTRUP BEATLE COURSES:

JOHN, PAUL, GEORGE & RINGO: SOLO IN THE SEVENTIES – COLLEGE OF DUPAGE, STARTING APRIL 5TH

THE BEATLES: A MAGICAL HISTORY TOUR – HARPER COLLEGE – STARTING MAY 16TH

TWO OF US – BEATLE BRUNCH – SUNDAYS – LABANQUE HOTEL, 2034 RIDGE IN HOMEWOOD

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

