(Photos Marty Rosenbaum)

It was around this time last year that Lo Moon graced us with the song “This Is It,” which has become a wonderful familiarity to XRT listeners. It’s been a long time but the wait is almost over – Lo Moon is releasing their self-titled debut album this Friday.

Ahead of the release, they’re letting us in on the album with a very cool audio visual presentation, created by Lo Moon and Marcus Haney, at wetraceoursteps.com.

Catch them in Chicago at Subterranean on April 5th. Tickets Here.

Preorder the new album here.

“Thorns” – Lo Moon

“This Is It” – Lo Moon

