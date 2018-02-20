(Photos Marty Rosenbaum)
It was around this time last year that Lo Moon graced us with the song “This Is It,” which has become a wonderful familiarity to XRT listeners. It’s been a long time but the wait is almost over – Lo Moon is releasing their self-titled debut album this Friday.
Ahead of the release, they’re letting us in on the album with a very cool audio visual presentation, created by Lo Moon and Marcus Haney, at wetraceoursteps.com.
Catch them in Chicago at Subterranean on April 5th. Tickets Here.
“Thorns” – Lo Moon
“This Is It” – Lo Moon
