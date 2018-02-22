Check out the playlist from this week’s show below Support the artists who make the music you hear on XRT by catching a live show and buying music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store. Connect with me on Twitter, Facebook, Insta – my handle on all of ’em is RyanArnoldRocks – and let me know what you find!
Your pal,
–Ryan A.
***
Father John Misty – “Mr. Tillman”
Chvrches – “Get Out”
MGMT – “Me And Michael”
Courtney Barnett – “Nameless, Faceless”
The Glorious Sons – “Everything Is Alright”
Lord Huron – “Wait By The Water”
Lovelytheband – “Broken”
Lucius – “Neighbors”
Car Seat Headrest – “Nervous Young Inhumans”
Lissie – “Best Days”
King Tuff – “Psycho Star”
Calexico – “Under The Wheels”
Lucy Dacus – “Addiction”
Shakey Graves – “Kids These Days”
Muse – “Thought Contagion”
Field Report – “Never Look Back”