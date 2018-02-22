Father John Misty beardPhoto by: Emma Elizabeth Tillman

Check out the playlist from this week's show below Support the artists who make the music you hear on XRT by catching a live show and buying music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

Your pal,

–Ryan A.

***

Father John Misty – “Mr. Tillman”

Chvrches – “Get Out”

MGMT – “Me And Michael”

Courtney Barnett – “Nameless, Faceless”

The Glorious Sons – “Everything Is Alright”

Lord Huron – “Wait By The Water”

Lovelytheband – “Broken”

Lucius – “Neighbors”

Car Seat Headrest – “Nervous Young Inhumans”

Lissie – “Best Days”

King Tuff – “Psycho Star”

Calexico – “Under The Wheels”

Lucy Dacus – “Addiction”

Shakey Graves – “Kids These Days”

Muse – “Thought Contagion”

Field Report – “Never Look Back”