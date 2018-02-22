(Photo by JC Olivera)

Vicky Cornell appeared on Good Morning America and spoke about her late husband Chris Cornell’s battle with addiction and how it played a role in his death last May.

It marked Cornell’s first TV interview since her husband passed and used the occasion to detail the struggles he had before his apparent suicide. Chris Cornell had been sober since 2003, but relapsed about a year before his death.

“Approximately a year before he died, he was prescribed a benzodiazepine to help him sleep,” Vicky Cornell said. “He had torn his shoulder, the pain in the shoulder was waking him up at night and it was keeping him up.”

She added, “The brain of someone who has a substance use disorder is different from that of someone who doesn’t, he relapsed.”

When he stepped off the stage, Cornell’s focus was on his family. “Our family was his everything,” Cornell said. “As soon as he got off stage, he was a dad, he was a regular dad.”

Good Morning America also spoke with Dr. Richard Cote from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, who conducted the independent analysis of Cornell’s autopsy. He revealed two drugs were found in his system at the time of his death that may have resulted impaired judgement.

Cote said, “They were not at levels that would’ve caused his death; in other words, it wasn’t an overdose. But what the two drugs did individually and in combination was to really impair his judgment and make him psychically unable to be responsive in ways that he normally would be responsive.”