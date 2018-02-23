By Marty Rosenbaum
Inside The Archives
Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

Marty Lennartz has spoken with the likes of Keith Richards, Arcade Fire, Wilco, Florence & The Machine, Patti Smith, Jack White, and many more. His resume of interviews reads like the rock & roll hall of fame induction list.

We pick his mind and get his philosophies when it comes to interviewing. We also touch on his career highlights, favorite interviews, strange experiences, and what happens when an interview starts heading south.

Listen to Inside The Archives, XRT newest podcast below!

