By Emma Mac
Filed Under:adam scott, Chronic Town, comedy bang! bang!, Parks and Recreation, Podcast, R.E.M., scott aukerman, U2

Music nerds unite! Comedian Scott Aukerman and actor Adam Scott are nerding out over R.E.M. on their new podcast “R U Talkin’ R.E.M. RE: ME?” which will study the band’s influence with an album by album approach. Aukerman, of Comedy Bang! Bang!, and Scott, of Parks and Recreation, have covered familiar territory in the past. In 2015, they analyzed U2 with the podcast “U Talkin’ U2 to Me?”, so it follows suit to continue the approach with R.E.M.

Check out the duo’s first episode of “R U Talkin’ R.E.M. RE: ME?” which covers R.E.M.’s debut EP Chronic Town from 1982.

