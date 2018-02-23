Fans of The National may be familiar with the 2013 documentary Mistaken for Strangers, a compelling and insightful film about the band directed by frontman Matt Berninger’s brother Tom. Well, get ready for a more scripted approach to the hilarious, emotional, and incredibly interesting lives of the band. Matt Berninger is creating a TV Show, starring himself.

Berninger revealed plans for the show in an interview with Double J radio in Australia. He is creating the show with his brother Tom, and it will include Tom and Matt as themselves, his wife Carin, Australian filmmaker Trent O’Donnell and his wife, and possibly members of The National. It also sounds like we can expect cameos from members of the indie rock world, who will comprise a fictional band.

Berninger says the project won’t arrive in 2018, but we can’t wait to see the result of this brilliant idea.

