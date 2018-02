Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

Breakfast With The Beatles – February 25, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles – It’s All Too Much

George – Rocking Chair In Hawaii

The Beatles – Chains (Bbc)

George – Crackerbox Palace

Stephen King – You Like Me Too Much

The Beatles – Here Comes The Sun

Tedeschi Trucks Band – Something

Professor Moptop

George – Cheer Down

Bar Ratts – Only A Northern Song

The Beatles – I Want To Tell You

Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings – Taxman

The Beatles – I Need You

George – All Things Must Pass

9 AM

The Beatles – Old Brown Shoe

George – Living In The Material World

Leon Russell – Beware Of Darkness

The Beatles – Don’t Bother Me

Professor Moptop

George – Ride Rajbun

Slide Brothers W/Robert Randolph – My Sweet Lord

George – Love Comes To Everyone

The Beatles – I’m Happy Just To Dance With You

Carl Perkins And Friends W/George & Ringo – Blue Suede Shoes

The Beatles – While My Guitar Gently Weeps

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – FEBRUARY 25, 2018

THE BRITINS – FRIDAY, FISH FRY AT 6, CONCERT AT 8 PM – BEATLE BASH, WAUKESHA EXPO CENTER, 1000 NORTHVIEW RD, WAUKESHA, WISC

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 PM – COOPER’S CORNER, 27W150 ROOSEVELT RD, WINFIELD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE – LAKESIDE PRIDE JAZZ ORCHESTRA – SATURDAY, 7:30 TILL 9:30 PM – CENTER ON HALSTED, 3656 N. HALSTED – WEAR 1960’S DRESS – BENEFIT FOR MUSICAL ENDEAVORS OF LGBTQ AND ALLIED COMMUNITY

THE BEATLELELES – SATURDAY, 3 TILL 5 PM – IN THE TENT AT O’SULLIVANS PUBLIC HOUSE, 7244 MADISON ST, FOREST PARK – ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE STARTS AT 1:00

1964…THE TRIBUTE – SATURDAY – LONG CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, 111 N. 6TH ST, LAFAYETTE, IND

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 7 PM – MELVIN COMMUNITY HALL, 108 E. MAIN ST, MELVIN, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE LENNYS – SATURDAY, 9 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – CHUBBY BULLFROG, 14994 SPRING HILL MALL, DUNDEE – 21+ – NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – SIDE STREET TAVERN, 18401 N. CREEK DR, TINLEY PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 8 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – CROATION CLUB, 1503 CLEMENT ST, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

GARY WENSTRUP BEATLE COURSES:

JOHN, PAUL, GEORGE & RINGO: SOLO IN THE SEVENTIES – COLLEGE OF DUPAGE, STARTING APRIL 5TH

THE BEATLES: A MAGICAL HISTORY TOUR – HARPER COLLEGE – STARTING MAY 16TH

TWO OF US – BEATLE BRUNCH – SUNDAYS – LABANQUE HOTEL, 2034 RIDGE IN HOMEWOOD

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

